Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) Senior Officer Scott Morris Buys 20,000 Shares

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) Senior Officer Scott Morris purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,976.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,161.39.

TSE TRL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.10. Trilogy International Partners Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$4.24.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$240.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

