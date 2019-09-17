Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Analysts

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 2,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,734. The stock has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

