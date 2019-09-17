Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.25

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.25 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 44704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.38.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

