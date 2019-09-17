Traceability Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $3.92 million and $26,633.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00376013 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007047 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000909 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,989,213 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

