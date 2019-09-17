Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11,515.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 230,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,500. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

