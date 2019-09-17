Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 8,502 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,629. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

