Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $661,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

