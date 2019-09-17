Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,174. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.77. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.74.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

