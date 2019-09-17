Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,656 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 51,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 1,309,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,848. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ciena to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $351,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,246 shares of company stock worth $3,886,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

