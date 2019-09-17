Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 665 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Descartes Systems Group worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 452,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 471,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 451,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 337,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

DSGX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,272. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

