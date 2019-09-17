Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,442 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Capri worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 93,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,693,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 640,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus began coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

