Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,165 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 436,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,961. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.25.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

