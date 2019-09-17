Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,259 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,905. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

IPGP traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,780. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

