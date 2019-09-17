TOP Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $607,656.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00206031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.01216642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015930 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

