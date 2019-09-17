Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $323,520.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 8,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $323,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 3,507,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,837,000 after acquiring an additional 673,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,386,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,611,000 after acquiring an additional 205,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.37.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

