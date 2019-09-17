Time New Bank Market Capitalization Tops $10.63 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.63 million and $428,609.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,277,210 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OTCBTC, CoinBene, BigONE, Hotbit, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, C2CX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

