Tierion Market Cap Hits $12.31 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance. Tierion has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and $560,214.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00207790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.01231034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015952 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.