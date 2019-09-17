Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 2,271 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,678. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.65 and its 200-day moving average is $277.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

