Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 8,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 121,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

In related news, major shareholder Sc Fundamental Llc sold 5,000,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $1,800,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

