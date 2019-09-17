Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 8,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 121,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

In related news, major shareholder Sc Fundamental Llc sold 5,000,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $1,800,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

