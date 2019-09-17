Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, BitMart, BigONE and CoinBene. Tether has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and approximately $19.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00206299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.01221542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016004 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019926 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Kraken, Kucoin, FCoin, QBTC, ZB.COM, Upbit, BtcTurk, UEX, BitMart, Bittrex, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, IDCM, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, Huobi, ABCC, BigONE, Binance, EXX, HitBTC, OKEx, TOPBTC, LBank, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Bibox, Coinut, Poloniex, OOOBTC, CoinEx, DigiFinex, DragonEX, TDAX, Kryptono, BitForex, IDAX, B2BX, Liqui, CoinBene, Bitfinex, MBAex, C2CX, Bit-Z and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

