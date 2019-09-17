Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.75. Temple Hotels shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,783 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 772.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

About Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

