TECSYS (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.21

TECSYS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $11.72. TECSYS shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

TECSYS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.