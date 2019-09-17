TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $341,567.00 and $26,468.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

