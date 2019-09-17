TE-FOOD (TFD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,698.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $2.50 million and $4,698.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DEx.top, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.01215829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00091536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021910 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TE-FOOD’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,271,334 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

