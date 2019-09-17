TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 23.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 503,148 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 41.7% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,539,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in TCG BDC by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,409,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 290,834 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TCG BDC by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TCG BDC by 99.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

