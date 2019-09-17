Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1,262.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

