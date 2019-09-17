Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after acquiring an additional 619,258 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,007,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,116,000 after acquiring an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after acquiring an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,702,000 after acquiring an additional 372,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

SYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 60,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

