Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $314.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.60 million. Synaptics reported sales of $417.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $9,559,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $4,334,000.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 414,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

