SwiftCash Hits Market Capitalization of $112,954.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $112,954.00 and $14.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00931080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00218784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002147 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003520 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 101,053,984 coins and its circulating supply is 100,333,553 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

