SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,497,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 2,240,342 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $12.94.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Get SunPower alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SunPower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.