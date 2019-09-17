Sunora Foods (CVE:SNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Sunora Foods Inc (CVE:SNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 28500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Sunora Foods Company Profile (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

