Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 669,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,638,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,128,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

