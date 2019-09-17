Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $612,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.48. 937,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,156. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.47.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

