Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 126,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,667. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

