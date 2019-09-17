Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after buying an additional 244,466 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

