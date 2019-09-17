STPT Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. STPT has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STPT has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00205750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.01221104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020187 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,969,445,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,838,596 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

