StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.42.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

