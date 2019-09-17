Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of United Bankshares worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 108,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,357. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.