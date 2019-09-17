Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 71,285 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,285 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

