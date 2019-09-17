Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Welltower by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 83,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

