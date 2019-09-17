Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of American Campus Communities worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.9% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

ACC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 16,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

