Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,440 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $30,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,650. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.