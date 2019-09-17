Sterling Capital Management LLC Makes New $51.04 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 724,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,037,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,919.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 596,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.