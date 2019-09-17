Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.84.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,816.46. The stock had a trading volume of 737,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. The company has a market capitalization of $909.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,809.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,839.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

