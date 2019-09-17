Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Questar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in AT&T by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 130,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 895,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,245,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

