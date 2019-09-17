Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $213.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00206172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01228617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015959 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,343,407,762 coins and its circulating supply is 20,084,644,343 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, CryptoMarket, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, Ovis, Stronghold, OTCBTC, ABCC, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Indodax, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Liquid, Bittrex, Poloniex, Kryptono, Kuna, Huobi, GOPAX, BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Stellarport, Exrates, ZB.COM, RippleFox, Bitbns, Koinex, CoinEgg, BitMart and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

