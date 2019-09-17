SteepCoin Market Cap Achieves $68,532.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 269.5% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $68,532.00 and approximately $506.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012238 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

