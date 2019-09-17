STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $862,712.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00010633 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, DSX and DDEX. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DSX, DDEX, Tokens.net, IDCM, HitBTC, OKCoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

