Starbase (STAR) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $400,120.00 and $1,365.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.55 or 0.04972117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.