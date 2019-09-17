Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on October 25th

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Tuesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of $538.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.88.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

